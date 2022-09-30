Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Danske raised Scandi Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
