Savior LLC Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up 3.0% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 1.84% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

PIE stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

