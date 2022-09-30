Savior LLC Purchases 673 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSCZ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.