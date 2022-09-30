Savior LLC Invests $84,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

