Savior LLC Invests $26,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $31.11.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.