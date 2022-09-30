Savior LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

