Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Savannah Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

LON SAVE traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 27.30 ($0.33). 3,101,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,290. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12. The company has a market cap of £356.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.53.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

