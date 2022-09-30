Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $13,227.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

