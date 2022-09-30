Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Etsy stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. 147,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $14,178,593 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

