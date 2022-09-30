Sara Bay Financial Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.32. 103,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,080. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

