Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 129.7% in September

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of Santos stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.78%.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

