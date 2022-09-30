Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,899 shares of company stock worth $2,115,000. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $134,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $194,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IOT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 619,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,531. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

