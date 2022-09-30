Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $146.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.