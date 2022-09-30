Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

