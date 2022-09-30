Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 245,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IQLT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

