Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

XLG traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $269.41. 20,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,306. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.40 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

