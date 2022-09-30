SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $10,254.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s genesis date was May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.