Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.93. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

