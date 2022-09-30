Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF stock remained flat at $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.