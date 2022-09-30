Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF stock remained flat at $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

