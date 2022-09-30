Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.26. 27,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 170,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBY shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The stock has a market cap of C$123.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

