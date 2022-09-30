Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RUBLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.