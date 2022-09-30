Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 32,593 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at $331,566,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25.

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 1,988,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,342. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 212.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 936,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 636,589 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 138,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

