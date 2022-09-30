Royale Finance Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $132,554.44 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,590,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

