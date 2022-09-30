Royal Caribbean Cruises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 39,291 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 31,189 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 12.9 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

