Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.30.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. CarMax has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.