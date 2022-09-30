Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.