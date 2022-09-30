Round Table Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 4,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

