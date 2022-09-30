Round Table Services LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,664. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

