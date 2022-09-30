Round Table Services LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 151,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,160,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.09. 49,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

