Round Table Services LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,997. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.45 and a 200-day moving average of $246.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $211.66 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

