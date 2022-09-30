Round Table Services LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned 1.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

NYSEARCA:BJAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,398. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

