Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,641 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises 7.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 3.60% of New Mountain Finance worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

