Round Table Services LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $218.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

