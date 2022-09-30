Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IYT traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.58. 155,167 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.31. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

