Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

ROP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.72 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

