Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 306.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCKT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,726. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 36,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 374,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

