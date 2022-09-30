ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 5.27% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA HTEC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,882. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

