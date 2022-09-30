Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,382 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72.

On Friday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 996,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Natera by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 233,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Natera by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

