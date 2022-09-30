RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.20

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.20 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31). RM shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.31), with a volume of 142,335 shares trading hands.

RM Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The firm has a market cap of £23.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.27.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

