Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RITM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

