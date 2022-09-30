Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,580 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,346.92 ($64.61).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,894 ($59.13) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,832.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,267.87. The company has a market capitalization of £79.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 515.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

