RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of RH worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 205.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.3% in the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.37. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $699.14.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

