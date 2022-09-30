RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

