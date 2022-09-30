RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
RGC Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Further Reading
