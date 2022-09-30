Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.97

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 3313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

