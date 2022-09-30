Reviewing Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 42.54% 6.93% 3.80% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 11 0 2.79 Wereldhave 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimco Realty and Wereldhave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Wereldhave has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and Wereldhave’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 8.29 $844.06 million $1.20 15.23 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

