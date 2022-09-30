Reviewing Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarus Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million ($1.30) N/A Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Aura Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% Aura Biosciences N/A -64.19% -35.16%

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

