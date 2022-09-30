Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

