Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.55

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.55 and traded as high as C$27.45. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$27.29, with a volume of 15,737 shares traded.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

