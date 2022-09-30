Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 4.8 %

RCII traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 571,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

