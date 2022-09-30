Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCII opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
